Severe thunderstorms forecast over parts of KZN, Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala warns communities to take shelter

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sihle Zikalala warned communities to take shelter as severe thunderstorms have been forecast for this afternoon. Zikalala said the latest warning from the South African Weather Service (Saws) indicates that severe thunderstorm can be expected this afternoon over parts of uMzinyathi (Dundee), iLembe (KwaDukuza and surrounding areas) and King Cetshwayo (Richards Bay) districts, with an above-average risk of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, excessive lightning and heavy downpours.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Saws, the thunderstorms could lead to localised damage to infrastructure, localised flooding and difficult driving conditions. “As the provincial government, we would like to urge our communities residing in these districts to take all the necessary precautions as the severe thunderstorms do pose a risk to human lives,” said Zikalala. He said the inclement weather conditions expected in the province have started.

“We have placed all our disaster management teams on high alert so that they can quickly respond should the need arise,” said the MEC. Cogta urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips, as severe thunderstorms can produce heavy rain within a short space of time, which leads to flash-flooding. Reconsider outdoor plans in light of the forecast, and maintain a way to receive any warnings that may be issued.