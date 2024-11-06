Severe weather causes partial N2 bridge collapse

Heavy rains that lashed KwaZulu-Natal over the past few days has resulted in damage to infrastructure including the partial collapse of the Ezimbokodweni River Bridge on the N2 highway.

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) announced that officials are currently assessing the damage and that the N2 southbound over the bridge has been closed from Joyner Road. Traffic is being diverted to other routes. “SANRAL specialist engineers are currently on site to assess the extent of the damage and remedial action to be taken,” said Vusi Mona, SANRAL’s General Manager of Marketing and Communications. KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said: “Our dedicated team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate has briefed me about the overall management of traffic flow following the partial collapse of the Ezimbokodweni River Bridge,” Duma stated.

Duma also said he had been in contact with Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, noting that SANRAL was handling the Ezimbokodweni Bridge issue as it fell under their jurisdiction. “The minister has assured me that a team from SANRAL is managing the matter,” he said. He added that the R50 billion upgrade of the N2 and N3 was currently under way and this work underscored government efforts to improve road infrastructure in KZN.

Duma emphasised ongoing efforts to expedite repair and maintenance projects in the region. “We continue to interact with the minister to accelerate the repair, maintenance, and construction of our roads and bridges,” he concluded. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said health infrastructure across uMgungundlovu, uThukela, and eThekwini had been affected by storms over the past few days. In uThukela District, Ntabamhlophe Clinic, under Estcourt District Hospital, experienced damage due to strong winds.

The roof of a standalone structure housing the clinic’s oxygen bank had flown off but there was no damage to the main clinic. Also in uThukela District under Ukhahlamba Local Municipality, the roof of Oliviershoek clinic ablution facilities had blown off in strong winds. The department said the Harry Gwala Regional Hospital (formerly Edendale Hospital) in Pietermaritzburg sustained significant damage on Sunday when the roof of the doctors' quarters' second floor was blown off by strong winds.

“Several staff vehicles were also damaged due to falling trees. Fortunately, no injuries to staff or patients were reported. The hospital administration promptly implemented an interim plan to address the damage and secure the affected quarters, with full restoration efforts already under way to minimise disruption.” At Tholusizo Clinic in uThukela District, falling trees damaged the clinic’s fence. A maintenance team was attending to the matter, the department said.