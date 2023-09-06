Sewage flowing through Mobeni Heights Cemetery prevents residents from visiting loved ones' graves

Durban - Residents in Mobeni, south of Durban, have accused the eThekwini municipality of neglecting a sewage spill at the local cemetery for 10 months. EThekwini Municipality issued a statement on Monday saying that Ednick Msweli, the head of the Water and Sanitation unit, was at the cemetery Monday to see for himself the extent of the leak.

“The damaged sewer has resulted in some pollution, affecting about four nearby graves. A contractor will have to be appointed to repair the damage to contain the pollution that is currently visible in the area as we are trying to establish the cause of the burst sewer pipe. Our teams are on site with jetting machines to assess the extent of the damage as well as the work that is required to repair the pipe,” he said. Msweli also said as an intervention to prevent future re-occurrences, the Water and Sanitation Unit had requested that markers be installed in cemeteries so that grave diggers were aware of where sewer and water lines run. Residents said that they could not visit the graves of their loved ones due to the stench and it was also hard to move around or find proper plots to bury their loved ones, as the sewage continues to spread.

Lethinjabulo Phungula, whose parents are buried at the cemetery, said they first raised the issue with the municipality in April. “We buried our parents in December and we have tried all means to ensure that they get a dignified sendoff but they are covered in sewage and the smell makes it impossible for one to even go clean the graves,” she said. “When we spoke to the manager in charge of the cemetery, she told us that plumbers would be sent the following day. This was seven months ago and there have been no changes to address this matter. We have even approached the municipality about this, but there has been no feedback from them. We are just asking them to sort this place out so that our parents can rest in peace,’’ she said.

Sthembile Cele, another resident, said that they had to find a plot away from the sewage spill to bury their uncle in April. “When my uncle died we were forced to use another plot away from where the rest of our family members are buried. We have tried to speak to workers and the manager but there have been no changes,” she said. Zwakele Mncwango, ActionSA provincial chairperson, who also visited the cemetery yesterday, called for an immediate response from the municipality and questioned how the spill was left unattended for so many months.

“We have called in the municipality to attend to this and ensure that the Phungula family is rest assured that their parents are resting in peace. We protect those who have passed on more than those who are still alive. There needs to be accountability from the cemetery management and from the municipality. We cannot have our people rest in such a place. It should then be the municipality’s responsibility to exhume these bodies and find them a proper resting space,” he said. For more information regarding water and sanitation or to report any damages or leaks, the public can contact the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or send WhatsApp to 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: Eservices@durban. gov.za