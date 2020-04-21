Sewage leak forces Sea Cow Lake business to close

Durban - An essential services business in Sea Cow Lake is unable to operate because raw sewage is flowing on to the property. Piper Exhaust and Alignment Centre, which offers vehicle repair services to essential service companies during the Covid-19 lockdown, had to be closed because of the sewage problem that began on April 2. Lumeshni Govender, whose father Nelson Govender owns the company and rents the property from which the business operates, said the pool of raw sewage on the property posed a serious health risk to staff and customers. Govender said the issue appeared to be a major blockage as sewage had also been flowing on to adjacent properties in the same area. She said getting through to the municipality through the call centre was very difficult.

“We tried calling the municipality from April 3. The phone was engaged, and when we did get through we were put on hold for extended periods of time,” said Govender.

She said three different contractors had come out on different occasions, but the problem had still not been resolved.

Ward 34 councillor Bobby Maharajh said he had been communicating with the Govenders and had forwarded their emails to the relevant officials.

He said there was a backlog of about 2000 complaints that needed to be dealt with by the city’s Water and Sanitation Department.

Maharajh said this backlog had been going on for months.

“In Sea Cow Lake Road I also spoke to the north-west managers about problems on the road, and I was told then, which was a long while ago, that the pump stations were not working,” he said.

Maharajh added that he had escalated the matter to a senior official at the department, and had reported the issue on WhatsApp.

“I’ve lost count how many times I have done it because these are not the only people who have this kind of problem,” he said.

Maharajh said he could understand the business people's lack of patience.

“If you were running a business on that property and you had this horrible stench coming at you every time you were at work, that is totally unacceptable and extremely unpleasant,” he said.

The municipality did not respond to a request for comment sent last week.

