Sewage leak leads to closure of Margate Beach









Picture: Pixabay Durban - Margate Beach has been closed to bathers due to pollution in the Nkongweni River and lagoon that leads to the beach. In a statement, the municipality said the closure was due to Margate 3a and 4a pump stations experiencing simultaneous mechanical breakdowns, resulting in manholes overflowing into the lagoon. "So as a precautionary measure and for safety of beach goers, we will be closing off the beach and the lagoon till further notice," the municipality said. Supervisor Luke Everett, from business Surf Action, which sells surfing gear, said the pollution issue had been an ongoing problem for at least two years. “The beach gets closed about three to four times a year as a result of the same problem, this affects the business financially since we struggle to generate revenue when people don’t visit the beach,” said Everett

“We try and promote the beach but there is really not much we can do,” he said

Ward 2 councillor David Watson said the beach had been closed in the interest of public safety.

“The damage was caused by failure of the lift and feed sewage pumps on the Nkongweni River, which has resulted in large discharges of sewage into the river, estuary and lagoon.”

Watson said sabotage was suspected and was being investigated by the authorities. He said work was nearing completion at one pump station and necessary spares were on their way for the other pump station.

“The beach will probably be open by the weekend, as soon as the daily sampling of the beach returns compliant results. It is expected that the beach will be compliant but the lagoon - definitely not,” said Watson

Ray Nkonyeni Municipality spokesperson Simon April said the municipality was concerned about the closure of the beach.

“Margate beach is one of our popular beaches and tourism contributes a lot towards our local economic strength,” April said. “We understand it has been closed due to the health hazard and we are engaging with the district municipality in this regard.”

Ugu South Coast Tourism chief executive Phelisa Mangcu said: “It is unfortunate that Margate Beach has been closed; however it’s important to note that no beach is closed without careful assessment and consideration. As a tourism body, the health and safety of our tourists and residents is absolute priority. As soon as we can assure the safety of beachgoers, Margate Beach will be reopened.”

The Mercury