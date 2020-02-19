Durban - Margate Beach has been closed to bathers due to pollution in the Nkongweni River and lagoon that leads to the beach.
In a statement, the municipality said the closure was due to Margate 3a and 4a pump stations experiencing simultaneous mechanical breakdowns, resulting in manholes overflowing into the lagoon.
"So as a precautionary measure and for safety of beach goers, we will be closing off the beach and the lagoon till further notice," the municipality said.
Supervisor Luke Everett, from business Surf Action, which sells surfing gear, said the pollution issue had been an ongoing problem for at least two years.
“The beach gets closed about three to four times a year as a result of the same problem, this affects the business financially since we struggle to generate revenue when people don’t visit the beach,” said Everett