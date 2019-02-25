File picture

DURBAN - Police are investigating the alleged rape of a sex worker by a senior police officer in Bellville. According to the sex worker, a man pulled up alongside her in a car in Boston on Sunday last week, identified himself as a police officer, and threatened to arrest her for prostitution.

The officer, reportedly the commander of the visible policing unit at Bellville police station, then allegedly asked the woman to perform oral sex on him.

The officer then allegedly went on to penetrate the woman with his fingers.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “This office can confirm that the circumstances surrounding an alleged rape implicating a 57-year-old police officer stationed at Bellville are being investigated.

“The alleged incident occurred at around 4am in Bellville and was reported to police by the 45-year-old complainant on Tuesday.

“The suspect is yet to be arrested,” Traut said.

The legal defence centre of advocacy group the Sex Worker Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) said yesterday “human rights violations against sex workers at the hands of police are not unknown occurrences”, and it was disturbed by the news of the alleged rape.

“The group hoped that justice would be carried out swiftly.

“We laud the SAPS for investigating the matter rather than sweeping it under the carpet, as has so often happened when sex workers report crimes against them to police.

“At Sweat we have had contact with numerous sex workers who report sexual assault against them by police officers.

“From the courts, we would like to see that the accused, if there is a case against him, is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

