SGBs facing the wrath of the Education Department

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has threatened to disband school governing bodies (SGBs) that continue to agitate for a boycott of schools on the grounds that pupils were in danger of being exposed to the Covid-19 virus. SGBs in Phoenix, Chatsworth and Merewent have angered the department after their continued calls for parents to keep their children at home. Grade 7 and 12 pupils resumed classes earlier this month and more pupils were scheduled to return at the beginning of next month. Attempts to speak to SGB members from these areas were unsuccessful yesterday. The department said on Friday it was looking at different models to safely accommodate the thousands of people that would be returning to schools next month.

The department said the proposal to have pupils attend school on alternate days was one of the most favoured methods.

In a statement released on Saturday, the department said it had noted unconstitutional calls, by some school governing bodies, for parents to withdraw their children from schools and keep them at home.

“We want to indicate that we view this as an instigation to destabilise the schooling system,” read the statement.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi told The Mercury yesterday that these SGBs were flirting with being charged and disbanded.

“We deal with school governing bodies through their recognised structures. We cannot have elements that emerge and start to destabilise. These SGBs in these areas are demanding that there should be no schooling until the summer,” he said.

“We will charge them according to the Schools Act and that means that they will be disbanded.

“We cannot have a situation where SGBs become a law unto themselves, by instigating communities so that children do not go to schools. What they are doing is destabilising the education system,” he said.

Vee Gani, of the KZN Parents’ Association, said the calls to boycott school were from individual SGB members, who sought to impose their views on everyone else, adding that this view was unjust.

“The government has given the parents a choice to not send their children to school if they are not comfortable.

“What these few members are doing is exercising that choice and then seeking to impose it on others.

“We must keep in mind that in all the Covid-19 cases that have been reported, there has not been any pupil-to-pupil infection.”

He said these people were incorrect in calling for schools to be closed.

“In one area, two schools were affected and they are now demanding that 12 schools be closed. That is not right, you are interfering with children’s right to learn.

“When you engage with pupils, you can see many of them want to be at school and they want to learn - they do not want to lose this year,” he said.

Meanwhile national Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department was working hard to prepare for pupilss from other grades to return to school.

“The two weeks of learning and teaching has been valuable in giving us some important lessons on key areas we need to pay attention to as we continue to implement the phased approach to the reopening of schools in the Covid-19 environment.

“It is inconceivable that some organisations are still opposed to the reopening of schools even after the president announced that many other sectors are going to reopen. In essence, these organisations are suggesting that parents should go to work but leave their children behind.

“Our monitoring in provinces has indicated that many schools are Covid-19 compliant and this is really encouraging,” Mhlanga said.

