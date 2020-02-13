Shabalala finally at peace, says family









Durban - The family of world music icon Joseph “Mshengu” Shabalala said the veteran singer was finally at peace after he died at a Pretoria Hospital on Tuesday. Shabalala, 78, was first admitted at a Durban hospital in December, but was later transferred to Pretoria. He had been ill for more than two years following back surgery that forced him to retire from touring and performances. Dignitaries including Arts and Culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela, MPL Vusi Dube, pastors and musicians arrived at Shabalala’s home in Ladysmith to pay their respects yesterday. Shabalala’s eldest son, Nkosinathi Shabalala, said the family were in pain, but also felt he was at peace.

“He had been sick and was in pain. We saw the hardship that he was going through. We cannot hold him back.”

He said he had visited his father in hospital a few days earlier, and he had shown signs of recovery.

“When I last spoke to my mother, she assured me that he was getting better. I was shocked to receive a call informing me that he had passed, as we were expecting him to make a full recovery. We are in pain. I managed to get a few hours of sleep this morning (yesterday), and when I woke up I remembered that I still had to face this situation,” he said.

He described his father as a great man who had worked hard to support his family.

Xolani Majozi, the manager of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which is currently on tour in the US, said the group were devastated after hearing the news.

“They were about to go on stage to perform in Chicago when they were informed that Shabalala had passed away, but as professionals they battled through the pain and gave their best performance,” he said.

Majozi said the group’s city-to-city tour of the US would be halted temporarily, as they were expected to return to the country next Wednesday. They would stay for the funeral and return to their tour, which they were expected to complete on March 23.

Mavimbela said Mshengu was likely to be honoured with a provincial or state funeral, saying the provincial government had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the matter.

“Shabalala was a world icon. He did not belong to his family or to the people of Ladysmith. He belonged to the people of South Africa.

“He has been a good ambassador for this country. Had he chosen to stay in England and forgotten about this country, we would not be here today,” she said.

Teachers at Dr Joseph Shabalala Secondary School said he had been a motivating force and had numerous plans to develop teachers and pupils.

School teacher Bavumile Ndlovu said: “He helped the school pay its electricity account now and then. His foundation had held programmes to develop teachers. The foundation also plans to open a cultural centre and introduce music programmes at the school.”

The Mercury