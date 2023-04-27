Shack dwellers have nothing to celebrate on Freedom Day, says advocacy group

Durban – Advocacy group Abahlali baseMjondolo’s deputy president, Mqapheli Bonono, has described their march on Tuesday this week as a success, citing the large number of people that attended as testimony to this. He said the now-annual march from Curries Fountain on Tuesday to Durban City Hall was meant to highlight the difficult and unsavoury conditions under which they continue to live.

“We applaud people who came in their numbers to participate in the march and the manner in which they conducted themselves. We are quite positive that one day we will be victorious,” said the leader. Some of the complaints highlighted by the shack dwellers include: Lack of basic services such as water, electricity and refuse collection. Inability to get title deeds for the land they occupy. Limited economic opportunities. The memorandum was handed over to a government official at the Durban City Hall.

Bonono lamented the living conditions for shack dwellers, but applauded them for their resolve, despite fighting for nearly 20 years. “This movement began with a few residents of Kennedy Road Informal Settlement back in 2006, but has grown in leaps and bounds over the years. That underlines the dedication of its members,” Bonono continued. He added that in recent years other groups have joined to be part of the movement.