FIREFIGHTERS extinguish a blaze at an informal settlement in Cato Manor yesterday in which two people died.

Durban - Two people were killed and 83 were left homeless after a fire broke out at an informal settlement in Cato Manor yesterday. Two men, aged 30 and 33, died after their shack caught alight just after 8am.

“We are warning people not to leave candles burning or leave gas stoves on. This could be very dangerous and even fatal,” said metro police head Steve Middleton.

eThekwini fire chief Alfred Newman said approximately 40 shacks were razed. It is suspected that a person was under the influence of alcohol and left a heat source unattended. Residents tried to rescue the men inside the shack but they were unsuccessful,” Newman said.





KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said two inquests had been opened at the Cato Manor police station.

A team from the provincial disaster management unit was deployed to the area to assess the situation and provide support to displaced residents.

DA councillor Warren Burne said he visited the scene just after 10am.

“By the time I had arrived, the fire had been doused by firefighters. It was just a depressing scene.

“At least 83 people were left homeless. I have seen this a dozen times before and people’s lives are destroyed.

“They have lost everything, including some very important documents like their IDs, certificates and testimonials. They have also lost clothing, blankets and furniture,” he said.

On Friday, an abandoned building in the Point area was damaged in a fire. It is believed that a group of homeless people had been squatting in a part of the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported.

