Shallcross residents take to the streets to protest over ongoing water issues

Durban - Angry residents of the Bottlebrush informal settlement in Shallcross blocked a main road in the area with burning tyres yesterday because they have had no water for the past six days. About 100 people from the Sukavuma community in the settlement took to the street at about 10am yesterday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the residents, who were protesting on Link Road, were instructed to disperse by officers from the Chatsworth police station. Previn Vedan, ward 71 councillor, said he was informed of the water issue four days ago and had immediately notified the water department. He said the protest had been sparked after a Covid-19 awareness campaign was held at the settlement and people were encouraged to wash their hands. He added that water tankers were coming into the area every day to provide the community with water.

He said the water problem had been traced by water department officials to a broken pipe in an area called Sunnyvale.

Vedan said the community had brought two men, who were allegedly responsible for damaging the pipe, to his office, and he planned on opening criminal charges against them.

In addition to the water issue, Vedan said illegal electricity connections were also an issue.

“The water department has said that before the pipe can be repaired, the illegal electricity connections need to be removed by the electricity department,” he said. The process to remove the illegal connections took time and would be done in the next few days.

Vedan said that communication seemed to be an issue in the area and the community had agreed to form a committee to liaise directly with him in future.

“The community have always been very warm to me, there were never any issues. I think that it’s important that we learn to communicate,” he said.

Vedan said he lived in a specific section of the ward and it was impossible for him to know what was happening in every corner. He encouraged residents to call councillors if they had any issues.

He said he had also explained to the residents that the municipality had a JoJo tank installation programme for informal settlements. However, when that area had been inspected they found that there was no space to install them.

“They said that they were going to try to remove some shacks to have the JoJo tanks erected,” he said.

He warned that in future protesters may be arrested for flouting lockdown regulations.

“Right now I know that there are a lot of frustrations with people being at home, but today (yesterday) the community got off very lightly. If this happens again, people will be arrested for any breach of the lockdown regulations.”

The Mercury