Sharp rise in GBV cases during lockdown

Durban - Non-governmental organisations that provide shelter to victims of abuse should be classified as essential services This is according to Bafana Khumalo of Sonke Gender Justice, who was commenting after the police revealed that the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Command Centre had received thousands of calls from distressed victims stuck at home with their abusers. Police Minister Bheki Cele told the media recently that more than 2300 gender-based violence calls/complaints were registered in five days up to March31, and that 148 suspects had been charged. Khumalo said the situation was concerning. “According to the police, more than 2000 calls were made, and the number that they could attend to was far fewer than that because of the other obligations they have.

“It is very concerning to us that in just one week we have recorded such a high number of cases. You can imagine what it will be like in three weeks. Keep in mind that these are people who were able to make a call to the centre, when you factor in the others who are not able to call, that number increases dramatically,” he said.

He added that most women and children, who were being abused were in extreme danger during the lockdown period as they had limited options. He said NGOs that would normally assist were not able to work because they were not considered an essential service.

He said they would urge the government to reconsider the regulations and allow for these organisations to function.

Cookie Edwards, of gender equality organisation KZN Network on Violence against Women, said the situation was complex because of the lockdown.

“It is important to send a message to the victims of GBV that the essential services for GBV are still open, you can still go to court and you can still lay a charge.”

Javu Baloyi of the Commission for Gender Equality said he did not want to speak until the figures had been audited and confirmed as gender-based violence cases.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged governments to put the safety of women and children first as they responded to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Peace is not just the absence of war. Many women under lockdown for Covid-19 face violence where they should be safest - in their own homes. I urge all governments to put women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic,” he said.

The combination of economic and social stresses brought on by the pandemic, as well as restrictions on movement, have dramatically increased the numbers of women and girls facing abuse, in almost all countries, according to the UN.

However, even before the global spread of the new coronavirus, statistics showed that a third of women around the world experienced some form of violence in their lives.

