Shift from banana farming to macadamia nut farming on the KZN South Coast

Durban - According to the South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) and the KwaZulu-Natal Banana company there has been a shift from banana farming to macadamia nut farming. Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) said that while banana farming remains a strong investment option in this key sector, there is a definite shift to macadamia nut farming, with great investment opportunities emerging.

“Along the KZN South Coast, we enjoy a subtropical climate that creates a fertile environment that supports a variety of crops in the agricultural sector. The area is already renowned for its banana production, and the growth of the macadamia nut sector is bringing with it job creation and investment opportunities, with the domestic and international export markets primed for these quality-grown products,” she said. Mangcu added that macadamia research undertaken by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council (INC) shows that between 2012 and 2022, global tree nut production grew at an average annual rate of about 229 221 tons year-on-year. “This demand has seen a number of South African farmers shift to macadamia nut farming, if not exclusively, then combined with other agricultural produce,” she said.

Mangcu said that the SCTIE launch of Agri-Culture Tours has supported this initiative, providing visitors with a real taste of the local farmlands through on-site tours and outdoor experiences. “The backing of local farmers continues through the launch of SCTIE’s Buy Local campaign. This supports the inclusion of local businesses by developing platforms and business connections for SMMEs – such as those between crafters, farmers, and growers with retailers. The attributes of buying local are also shared through ongoing marketing campaigns,” she said. James Miller, chairman of KwaZulu-Natal Banana Company said that demand patterns have impacted the sector which has seen him convert 50% of his farm to macadamia nuts, keeping the remainder as a banana plantation.

“The demand for KZN bananas has been impacted by competing countries such as neighbouring Mozambique and Swaziland which both grow bananas. The ongoing Russian-Ukraine war has also led to increased input costs with fertiliser prices doubling. Around 80% of banana farmers by volume on the KZN South Coast are members of the company. Most of these farmers have planted sections of their farm to macadamia nuts,” he said. Miller added that macadamia nuts have a very high international demand which makes them more profitable. “Although banana farming is more labour intensive the skill set required for macadamias is much higher. Most of the bananas are sold outside the province and almost all the macadamias are exported.