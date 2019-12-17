Shiraaz Mohamed's family 'still overwhelmed' by news of his escape









After almost three years of captivity, South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed, is on his way home. Durban - After almost three years of captivity, South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed, is on his way home. Mohamed travelled to war-torn Syria on a week-long assignment, commissioned by Gift of the Givers, to capture the suffering of the Syrian people in order to garner local and international support. On January10, 2017, while on his way back to the Turkish border, Mohamed was kidnapped by a group of armed men. Reports at the weekend revealed that Mohamed had escaped from his captors. Speaking to The Mercury, Mohamed’s ex-wife, Shaaziya Brijlal, said they were still overwhelmed by the news of his escape and would be at ease when he was safely home.

Brijlal said she was at a hair salon when she received a phone call from Mohamed on Saturday.

“I didn’t see the contact number and I just answered the call. The voice on the other end said ‘Howzit’, and while it was a familiar voice, I didn’t realise where the number was from. I started screaming when I realised it was him and the staff at the salon ushered me into another room, so I could have privacy,” she said.

Brijlal, who last spoke to Mohamed two years ago, said she thought he had somehow sneaked in a phone and was able to call her. In a video call, she said Mohamed told her he had been helped to escape by other people. He said he was fine and that she needn’t worry about him.

“He looked good and his mind was sharp. He asked about the family and how his mother was doing. He got emotional when I told him that she hadn’t been well.

“He also told me that he saw how hard we had been trying to get him back home. He was shown the online articles by the people who helped him escape,” Brijlal said.

She said that those who had helped Mohamed told her, with the help of translators, that they wanted to get him safely into Turkey.

She said that during Mohamed’s time in captivity, his family tried to raise the $700000 (more than R10 million) that his kidnappers had demanded as a ransom, but did not succeed.

“He said we didn’t have to pay anything to anyone, that he was coming home. We are so grateful to those who helped as well as the negotiating teams that did a lot of work,” she said.

Brijlal said they were just waiting for a call to hear that Mohamed had boarded a plane back to South Africa.

She said she understood that there was still a debriefing session and that Mohamed’s paperwork needed to be sorted so he could come back home.

Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, looked forward to Mohamed’s safe return, saying they depended on the government to make the next move.

There had been no word yet from the government on when Mohamed would return home.

However, Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the department had received a message from Gift of the Givers and was working on the matter.

