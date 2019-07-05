Durban - Residents of Radlor flats in Pietermaritzburg have told how offices of the Department of Education went up in flames in the early hours of yesterday. The flats are only metres away from the department’s offices and firefighters stood on the balconies in the block of flats as they tried to put out the fire that raged for several hours.

The top floor of the department’s uMgungundlovu district offices, believed to be the management floor, was destroyed.

The roof caved in and in a part of the building its walls cracked.

The firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent it spreading to floors below.

“At about 4.30am, some of us were woken up by rattling windows. One of the tenants thought that someone was breaking in, only to look outside and see a ball of flames,” said a resident, who declined to be named.

“When I stepped outside it was like stepping into a heater. A resident, an elderly man, collapsed (from the sight) and had to be rushed to hospital.

She said she called the fire department.

“Before the firefighters could arrive I tried to use our fire hose equipment from the balcony, but there wasn’t a drop of water.

“That’s the scariest part - for the past two years we’ve had low water pressure. If that fire had spread to our building, it would’ve been a disaster.”

She said the cause of the fire was suspicious as “one of the residents saw people running out of the building as the fire raged.”

Department of Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.

“We can confirm that our district offices were badly damaged by fire.”

Mshengu said no injuries were reported, however important documents, computers and other equipment were destroyed.

The divisional officer of the Msunduzi Fire, Nathi Mchunu, said they had received the call at about 5am.

He said the third floor where the fire started was completely gutted and two teams of firefighters working in shifts had battled to contain the fire.

KZN Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said: “It’s best that we avoid speculation about the cause of the fire until we have a clearer sense from the investigations”.

Public Works is responsible for state properties in the province, which it either builds or leases on behalf of client departments.

Nkonyeni added that service delivery should not be hampered by the fire.

“I’ve instructed senior Public Works officials to urgently source alternative office space to enable education officials in the district to work.

“One of options is for them to temporarily share space in other government departments in the region,” said Nkonyeni.

