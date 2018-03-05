Durban - Department of Education officials have been left “shocked” by a video showing a pupil stabbing another with a pair of scissors at a Durban secondary school.





Department spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa said the video was “bad”, while the chairperson of the Education Portfolio Committee Linda Hlongwa said she could not bring herself to watch the entire 30-second video.





Both had requested a copy of the video from The Mercury.





The video clip shows two pupils fighting in a classroom. One of the pupils then stabs the other with a pair of

scissors.





The incident allegedly took place two weeks ago at a school in the Berea area in Durban. The name of the school is known to The Mercury.



