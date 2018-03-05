Durban - Department of Education officials have been left “shocked” by a video showing a pupil stabbing another with a pair of scissors at a Durban secondary school.
Department spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa said the video was “bad”, while the chairperson of the Education Portfolio Committee Linda Hlongwa said she could not bring herself to watch the entire 30-second video.
Both had requested a copy of the video from The Mercury.
The video clip shows two pupils fighting in a classroom. One of the pupils then stabs the other with a pair of
scissors.
The incident allegedly took place two weeks ago at a school in the Berea area in Durban. The name of the school is known to The Mercury.
A parent at the school who declined to be named for fear of victimisation said he had received the video from one of his children who attends the school.
“We know that the school has been searching frantically to find out how the video got out and one of the students they believe leaked the video was summoned by school management today (yesterday),” said the parent.
The parent said one of the pupils involved in the fight had been suspended. “There is turmoil at that school, things are quite bad.”
DA MPL Rigishen Viranna and its spokesperson on education said they were shocked by what they saw in the video.
He said what was particularly disturbing was that there was no teacher visible in the classroom during the incident.
He said the party was also concerned with claims from parents that the incident is being swept under the carpet.
“We have also asked, in writing, that KZN’s Education Portfolio Committee chairperson request this report as a matter of urgency,” he said.
The principal of the school where the alleged incident happened would not comment on the incident.
Hlongwa said the video raised important issues of safety and could damage the reputation of the schools in the province.
“That one video could lead parents to believe schools in KwaZulu-Natal are not safe."
She said it was important for children to be socialised better so they do not resort to violence in solving problems.
“Children are a reflection of the societies they come from.”
He said the department would follow up on the incident and find out whether any action had been taken in the matter.
“I am seeing this video for the first time. We are not sure at which school this disturbing video was taken.
“We will also be interested in knowing what action has been taken against these learners.”
He also urged the community to engage with children and teach them better ways of dealing with situations rather than violence.
“As broader society, we need to teach our children that there are many ways of solving disputes other than resorting to violence,” he said.