Addington Hospital’s chief executive Dr Mthetheleli Ndlangisa, left, KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu and acting head of department Dr Musa Gumede at the spot where the fire broke out on Tuesday. Themba Mngomezulu

Durban - The dysfunctional lifts at Durban’s Addington Hospital are a serious challenge and they need to be fixed as a matter of urgency, said KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Noma- gugu Simelane-Zulu. Simelane-Zulu visited the hospital yesterday after a fire broke out on Tuesday, which led to the evacuation of dozens of people from the hospital. The fire started from a pile of refuse that had been left next to a service lift.

The health department said that for some time the 140-year-old hospital had been plagued by the malfunctioning of its lifts which at times affected the movement of patients, staff, visitors, the delivery of food to patients, and the removal of refuse from the wards.

Simelane-Zulu instructed the department’s senior management to act speedily to ensure that the lifts were repaired and serviced regularly.

“After the fire, we wanted to come to see for ourselves what actually happened here. We were told that the fire started just outside the service lift, which was not working at the time and had not been working for some time.

“It appears that the refuse that comes from the wards is stacked next to the service lift when it’s not working, which is where the fire started.

“We were told this is not the first time that they’ve had a fire in this hospital. And we’ve requested the head of department and senior management to investigate the cause of the fire, because it’s a matter that we need to address.

“We also understand that there are other underlying issues that are going to have to be dealt with by the department.

“One of them is that the lifts in this hospital are generally a problem, and there’s a service provider delivering shoddy service.

“We’re going to engage with that service provider, relook at the contract and see what can be done, because they’re providing us with a service for which we’re paying. We think they should be giving us the level of service that we’re paying for,” Simelane-Zulu said.

The MEC also interacted with - and complimented - some of the nurses who were instrumental in the safe evacuation of all the patients.

The DA’s KZN spokesperson for health, Imran Keeka, said he had previously warned that the hospital was “a disaster waiting to happen”.

“This facility is not fire compliant and has been so for too long. We’re lucky this incident didn’t cost lives. Just imagine if a bigger fire breaks out, and people are trapped in these lifts”

