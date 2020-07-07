Shop owner admits to buying Sandra Moonsamy's cellphone, knowing it was stolen

Durban - The second-hand goods dealer who was arrested after he was found with Sandra Moonsamy’s cellphone, admitted that he purchased the iPhone from a street beggar - knowing it was a stolen item. Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 36, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft and was yesterday sentenced to pay a R5 000 fine or serve two years in jail. Gike’s arrest was the first breakthrough in the case since Moonsamy’s disappearance. In his plea, Gike said that he was approached by a street beggar, who alleged that he found the rose gold iPhone 7 plus in a bin. The street beggar was allegedly selling the phone for R1000, but Gike said he offered to pay R900 which the man accepted. “Subsequently, after purchasing the phone, I understand that the police tracked the phone to me, whereupon I was arrested and the phone was recovered from me.

“I admit that, at the time when I purchased the phone, I was aware that this was a valuable item and could not have been discarded as explained to me by the beggar. I, nonetheless, saw an opportunity to resell it for a profit,” Gike said in his plea.

He said after purchasing the phone, he intended to wipe out all the information that was contained in it and then sell it for a profit.

Moonsamy was kidnapped in May last year and was found six months later in Witbank, in Mpumalanga, on November 7.

The mother of two and financial director at Crossmoor Transport Plant, was kidnapped at the corner of Stapleton Road and the M13.

She was found shackled and chained in a house in Witbank while four men, aged between 30 and 34, were arrested and charged for kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder.

All four suspects are being held at Westville Prison.

