Consumers have been urged to return specified cans of pilchards in tomato sauce where they had purchased them after they were declared “unfit for consumption”. Durban - Consumers have been urged to return specified cans of pilchards in tomato sauce where they had purchased them after they were declared “unfit for consumption”. West Point Processors, a manufacturer and food supplier of Shoprite, among other retailers, issued a statement recalling 400g pilchards in tomato sauce products, with the specific batch codes starting with ZST2 and ZSC2. The manufacturer said the affected brands were Cape Point, Saldanha, Shoprite Ritebrand, Checkers Housebrand, U-brand and OK Housebrand. “There is a small possibility that some tins may have a canning deficiency which could make the product unfit for consumption. We are working to identify the issue, and ensure that our product meets the high standard our consumers rightly expect from us.” It said the bulk of the stock that may be affected had been isolated at its factories and distribution centres across the country, and had been removed from store shelves.

However, it was possible that some affected tins had already been purchased by consumers. These should be returned to the supermarket where they were purchased for a refund.

Shoprite Group said it had reacted swiftly to West Point Processors’ recall notice, saying it took food safety concerns very seriously.

“We have ensured that no further product possibly affected can be sold in our stores,” Shoprite said in a statement.

“The supplier is in the process of uplifting isolated cans with the specific batch codes that it recalled, from our stores and distribution centres as well as from competitor retail outlets. We cannot yet provide a date when replacement stock in the affected brands will be available, but there are other brands of pilchards in tomato sauce that are not affected available to our customers.”

