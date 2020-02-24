West Point Processors, a manufacturer and food supplier of Shoprite, among other retailers, issued a statement recalling 400g pilchards in tomato sauce products, with the specific batch codes starting with ZST2 and ZSC2.
The manufacturer said the affected brands were Cape Point, Saldanha, Shoprite Ritebrand, Checkers Housebrand, U-brand and OK Housebrand.
“There is a small possibility that some tins may have a canning deficiency which could make the product unfit for consumption. We are working to identify the issue, and ensure that our product meets the high standard our consumers rightly expect from us.”
It said the bulk of the stock that may be affected had been isolated at its factories and distribution centres across the country, and had been removed from store shelves.