Durban - The house owned by the man accused of the murder of Siam Lee is set to go on auction today. The house, in the Assagay area, belonged to murder accused Philani Ntuli, who died shortly before he was to stand trial for Lee’s murder.

Lee, 20, was reported missing from a home in 2018. Two days later her body was found in a sugar cane field in Pietermaritzburg.

Ntuli had faced a total of eight charges ranging from murder to rape and had been out on R40000 bail.

The auction is believed to be as a result of a bank foreclosure.

Brad Nathanson, the private investigator who was instrumental in Ntuli’s arrest, posted about the auction on his Facebook page, saying “a monster’s lair up for sale”.

“The home of Ntuli is up for auction; such property having been annexed by the bank post (his) arrest and his subsequent neglect to pay the bond. This is where Lee was taken by Ntuli after he kidnapped her from her place of work in 2018. A house of horror,” he wrote.

Many of those responding to the auction of the house on social media had a negative view of the sale.

Ramdeen Suhavna said: “A house of horror, such sinister things have happened behind these walls, needs to be deeply cleansed.”

Pat Wili said: “Burn it down. Too much EVIL in there.”

Georgie Georgiades said: “I think that this house should be made into a home and safe haven for abused women. Let something good come out of this horrid event.”

Michael Moss said: “I loved this property when I first saw it, then this all happened. I don’t know if I could live in a place like that now, knowing what happened there. Yet it’s not the house’s fault, is it?”

The auctioneers could not be reached for comment yesterday.

The Mercury