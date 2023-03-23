Sibaya Community trust celebrates R250-million milestone spend on philanthropy

Durban - The Sibaya Community Trust celebrated spending R250 million on philanthropy at a Gala event at Sibaya Casino on Friday. The event was attended by the chairperson of the Sibaya Community Trust, Vivian Reddy and his wife, Sorisha Naidoo, Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu and other dignitaries.

Reddy said that Sibaya Community Trust was an organisation bringing formidable change and championing lasting impact through funding of programmes implemented by NPOs and NGOs. “We understand that by working together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of masses. We have provided access to clean water, education, and healthcare to those in need. We have helped to build homes of safety, upgraded existing infrastructure and built new ones. We provided food security for families and saved the lives of a large number of children through cardiac surgeries.” Reddy added that their efforts have not only helped to improve the lives of the people but have also helped to create a more sustainable future for communities.

“Our MADI programme saw us spend over R12 million to help students in 11 schools to improve results in maths and science, including upgrades to school infrastructure, teacher skills development, leadership and management skills for principals. This intervention raised the pass rate from below 30% to 85%.” He said that the trust is building a community centre in Bayview, Chatsworth, and a boys’ home for Khulani Shelter. “It is projects like these that will leave a lingering legacy that defines the stories of Sibaya Community Trust.”

Reddy added the importance of the role that NGOs and NPOs play. “These NPOs and NGOs are the backbone of our nation, working tirelessly to improve the lives of those around them. Through our support, we have been able to empower them to make a difference in ways they may have never thought possible. “We will continue to do what is right, to empower and uplift those in need, to work towards a more just and equitable society and be a voice for those who are often left unheard.”

The Minister, who was the keynote speaker at the event, said one of the ways of changing our society into a better version of itself is by starting to improve the future today. “Improving the prospects of the current generations of children and young people demands that we introduce them to their future today. Investments such as those committed by the Sibaya Community Trust are practical translations of how young South Africans can be introduced to their future today,” she said. Zulu welcomed the work of Sibaya Community Trust, especially its child and youth programmes.