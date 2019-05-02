The Equality court has ruled in favour of Indian and white-owned funeral parlours who want to operate in townships and villages Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA.

Durban - Indian and white funeral service providers have welcomed a ruling by the Equality Court that allows them to continue working in townships and rural areas. The ruling follows statements made against non-black service providers by the National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa (Nafupa SA) almost two years ago. At the time, Nafupa SA, threatened to burn hearses and remove grave-side apparatus belonging to white and Indian companies.

Mlu Chiliza of the National Funeral Parlours Association said they hailed the ruling as a victory.

“This was a racist campaign and they could not make it work. We strongly believe that South Africa is for everyone who lives in it,” he said.

Chiliza said they tried to stop Nafupa SA and despite meetings between the two parties, an agreement could not be reached.

“We felt that their campaign could take us back to the apartheid era where blacks wer enot allowed to stay in white areas. It could also lead to violence. Another thing is we in the funeral industry do not own the buildings and rely on our white and Indian colleagues as we rent from them,” he said.

The ruling ordered Nafupa SA to allow funeral service providers of other races to conduct their businesses in areas, without interference. Nafupa SA was also ordered to refrain from interfering with employees of other undertaking services and issue a media statement retracting comments they had made in newspapers publications.

Chiliza said while they acknowledged that black funeral service providers were at a disadvantage, other races within the industry were not to blame.

“We do need government intervention to eliminate the bylaws that affect us. They also need to start to empower and invest in those disadvantaged funeral service providers,” he said.

Nafupa SA secretary general, Nkosentsha Shezi, said the ruling was granted due to claims that they would use violence as a means to support black business campaigns.

“As black funeral parlours we remain unshaken in our campaign to educate black people to support black business. In fact, since we launched this campaign, black companies in all funeral associations have recorded an increase in support. For that we send our gratitude to our people. Our fight is a just one. It is a fight against poverty, unemployment and many social ills facing black people who remain marginalised in the economic system of South Africa,” he said.

Funeral parlour businessman, Dhayalan Moodley, said he was relieved by the ruling.

“I believe in free enterprise. We do have black undertakers who come into our areas to do business. The ruling is good. It is also important to work side by side with undertakers from the black areas as we have no problems with them,” he said.

THE MERCURY