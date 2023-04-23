Silence over Phala Phala matter raises more questions

Durban – Political analyst Levy Ndou said the silence over the Phala Phala matter, from institutions tasked with the investigation, has created a sufficient environment for those who want the matter to be resolved speedily, to continue to question the process. Ndou’s comments come after President Cyril Ramaphosa said he and Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob did not discuss the Phala Phala matter at their meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.

“It did not feature at all in our discussions. Not at all,” Ramaphosa said. Last year, it was revealed that more than $4 million (more than R72m) “concealed” in furniture at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in February 2020 had been stolen by a gang of Namibian nationals with the assistance of Ramaphosa’s domestic worker. “There is a very long list of things that should be considered, including what is the acting Public Protector doing, how is the NPA dealing with it and the report that retired chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo put together,” Ndou said.

The Parliament appointed Ngcobo panel found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa had violated the Constitution in the Phala Phala matter and subsequent alleged cover-up. “As long as this matter drags on, you are going to have a situation where every single moment or available opportunity, people will want to raise this matter.” He said the visit of Geingob to South Africa, would raise questions, whether the two presidents had an opportunity to discuss the matter or not.