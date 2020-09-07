Silver lining as Covid-19 infection rate begins decline in KZN

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - KWAZULU-NATAL’s Covid-19 infection rate is declining and the pandemic storm may even have subsided nationally, but the province will keep field hospitals open to deal with the possible threat of a second wave of infections. Premier Sihle Zikalala told journalists at a media briefing in Durban on Sunday that although Minister Zweli Mkhize had recently announced that the South African Covid-19 “storm” may be over, citizens needed to adhere to lockdown regulations to prevent a second wave of infections. “As KZN, we have taken the view that it may be too early for us to cele­brate the drop in infections and the drop reported. We will, however, be continuously guided by the National Coronavirus Command Council. “We have seen the threats of the second wave, as reported in countries such as China, Italy, Spain and the US. Our message is still very clear – adhering to regulations of level 2 of the lockdown is crucial to curbing the spread of Covid-19,” Zikalala said. He added that all indicators showed that the prevalence of the virus was declining in the province.

“The overall incidence risk for the province is 92 cases per 100 000 population. The incidence risk has been declining since the beginning of August,” Zikalala said.

“The number of hospital admissions in this province has also dropped below 1 000, in both public and private hospitals combined. The number of persons under investigation admitted has also declined tremendously. The province is currently ranked second highest in terms of laboratory testing, and the positivity rate has also dropped to below 10% daily,” he said.

King Cetshwayo District had the highest infection rate with 311 cases per 100 000, followed by Harry Gwala with 129 cases per 100 000, and Umgungundlovu with 117 cases per 100 000. Eight districts, including eThekwini, had an incidence risk of less than 100 cases per 100 000 population.

The province had recorded 2 294 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and had a 2% fatality rate. EThekwini reported 1 121 (49%) of the reported deaths.

“We recall that projections, as we were entering the storm, were sitting at more than 250 000. However, as a province we have navigated the storm and registered lower numbers than those that were projected.

While we fully understand that we are not out of the woods, we must give credit for every little sign of progress and achievement to health-care and emergency workers,” he said.

Zikalala urged citizens to comply with lockdown regulations, saying that the government understood the plight of people working in the arts, culture and entertainment sector – following a protest on the N3 that led to the arrest of 30 people last week.

He urged artists not to take the law into their own hands.

“We hear them, and we are more than willing to engage on matters … But we wish to reiterate that everything the government does is informed by medical and scientific advice. The government cannot simply do away with the risk-adjusted strategy and operate as if it is normal,” he said.

“As much as we understand that livelihoods are impacted by the restrictions of the lockdown, even at level 2, we always have a duty to protect and preserve lives.

“We must not ever be accused of allowing a genocide to unfold in this country. We cannot afford to be hauled before the International Criminal Court one day and be made to answer for some reckless decisions that we have taken,” he said.

He said the Department of Arts and Culture had announced the second wave relief fund for people working in the arts, culture, sports and heritage sectors.

Covid-19 statistics

Total global infections:

26.4 million

Global deaths: 871 166

SA infections: 636 884

SA deaths: 14 779

SA recoveries: 561 204

(88% recovery rate)

KZN infections: 114 646

KZN deaths: 2 294

KZN recoveries: 101 989

The Mercury