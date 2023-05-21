Durban – A serious single vehicle accident on the M1 Higginson Highway west-bound between Westcliff and the RK Khans off-ramp in Durban in the early hours of Sunday morning left one dead and 12 injured. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just after 2.30am on Sunday morning ALS Paramedics responded to a serious single vehicle collision on the M1 Higginson Highway.

Jamieson said paramedics found a chaotic scene upon arrival. One dead and 12 injured after single vehicle accident on M1 Higginson Highway in Durban. Picture: Social media Traffic Alert group.

He said paramedics discovered that a single vehicle had left the roadway and rolled ejecting numerous passengers. “Paramedics did an initial triage and found that unfortunately a male believed to be in his thirties had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him,” said Jamieson. Jamieson said the man was declared deceased on the scene.

He said a second patient was found entrapped in the wreckage. The Durban Fire Department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to free the patient while ALS Paramedics treated the patient, he said. “A remaining eleven people had sustained various injuries ranging from minor to serious and once stabilised on scene by numerous ambulances they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.