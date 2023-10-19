Sita employees down tools over salary increase

Durban - Striking workers at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) have vowed to continue with their strike action until their demands are met. The workers, who belong to the Public Servants Association (PSA) are demanding a salary increase of 7.5% , while Sita has offered 5%.

Sita provides IT support to governmental institutions such as the South African Security Agency, Home Affairs and SAPS and the PSA said the strike would negatively affect the work of these departments. Mlungisi Ndlovu, PSA KZN spokesperson said the employer was being unfair by not responding to their cries over the cost of living increases. “In light of the current negotiations between Sita management and our organisation, we, the employees, are deeply dissatisfied with the employer’s last offer of a mere 5% increase.

“Our demands, which we believe are fair, include a 7.5% across-theboard raise. It is crucial to note that our members played a significant role in Sita’s success during the last financial year, contributing over (R)800 million to the agency’s revenue. We will not be working until our cries are heard.” In a statement, Minister of Communications and Digital Technology Mondli Gungubele called for all parties to find an amicable resolution. “The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has been alerted by Sita of the deadlock with negotiations and the subsequent protest action. The department acknowledges the rights of employees to embark on such action.