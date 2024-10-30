Six arrested for KZN shooting that left four dead

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested six suspects linked to the murders of four members of a family during a traditional ceremony in Estcourt’s Nyezane area. The shooting took place on Sunday. According to the police, six suspects, armed with rifles and hand guns, entered a homestead where a traditional ceremony was taking place.

Four members of the Mazibuko family between the ages of 45 and 61 were killed. While three people were found dead at the scene, one succumbed to injuries in hospital. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Swift intelligence-driven investigations by Amangwe police detectives led them to a hospital, where a 28-year-old suspect was arrested.” The suspect was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and a broken arm, which police believe he sustained during the attack. Netshiunda said: “It is yet to be established if he was hit by friendly fire or someone retaliated at the crime scene.”

On Monday, crime intelligence operations uncovered a hideout in Acaciaville, Ladysmith, where five more suspects were apprehended. “They were found in possession of two AK47 assault rifles with 115 rounds of ammunition, two pistols with 12 rounds of ammunition, one .38 special revolver with one round of ammunition, and the vehicle they used to flee the crime scene,” Netshiunda said. One of the firearms recovered belonged to one of the victims. Police also searched a residence in Ezakheni, where another firearm was seized.