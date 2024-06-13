Six confirmed mpox cases in SA as death toll rises

A 38-year-old man has died of mpox at a hospital in uMgungundlovu in KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the death toll in the country to two and the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to six. This is according to Minister of Health Joe Phaahla, who made the announcement today, June 13, less than 24 hours after he updated the nation about the mpox outbreak affecting the country.

“The Mercury” reported yesterday that two cases, one of which resulted in death, were reported in Gauteng and three in the eThekwini region of KZN. With regard to the second death in KZN, the minister said the patient tested positive for mpox on Wednesday after he presented with extensive lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, fatigue, oral ulcers, muscle pain and a sore throat. “The patient has unfortunately demised in KZN the same day his test results came back positive. This brings the total number of positive cases in the country from five to six and two deaths within a period of five weeks,’ said Phaahla.

Phaahla said the patient was living with HIV, and he listed his residential address as Brakpan, Gauteng. “The department is working closely with both Gauteng and KZN Departments of Health to investigate the case.” He reiterated the importance of personal hygiene, timely presenting at the health facility for early diagnosis and effective treatment in case of suspected symptoms and close physical contact with a known case. “Mpox is a preventable and treatable disease if diagnosed early. People are urged to avoid physical contact with someone who has mpox, practise hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette,” he said.

The minister added that those diagnosed with the disease should where possible avoid contact with immunocompromised people, children or pregnant women who may be at higher risk of severe symptoms if exposed. The National Institute For Communicable Diseases(NICD) said the mpox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, sexual contact, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. “The incubation period of mpox is usually from six to 13 days but can range from five to 21 days.”