Six found dead in uMbumbulu in KZN, murders may be drug-related

Durban - Six people were found dead in uMbumbulu yesterday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responded to the scene yesterday morning.

“Upon arrival, six lifeless bodies were found, four lying inside a bedroom, one next to the gate and the owner of the house was found dead not far from his house. Two of the victims are female siblings, aged 21 and 16 years old.” Netshiunda added that community members reported that they heard gunshots on Saturday evening, but the bodies were only discovered yesterday morning. “The owner of the house, aged 35, was suspected of being involved in criminal activities, including dealing in drugs and cable theft. The motive of the killings is unknown, but drug-related activities cannot be ruled out.”

The murders come after five suspects, who were linked to a drug syndicate and the murder of three people last month, were killed in a shoot-out with police on Saturday in Morningside. In that incident, Netshiunda said the police’s anti-gang unit was searching for suspects linked to a murder case when they spotted a vehicle fitting the description of one used in the commission of the crime. Netshiunda said after the arrest of one suspect, further investigation led the team to a premises in Morningside.

“Five other suspected drug dealers were killed during a shoot-out with the police’s Anti-Gang unit. Five firearms, including three rifles and two pistols, money and drugs worth an undisclosed amount of money have been seized by police. The arrested suspect will likely face charges of possession of drugs, illegal possession of firearms and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.” The police had been investigating the murders of Chatsworth business owner Brandon “Puff” Kalicharan, wife Jeconiah Naidoo-Kalicharan and their 9-year-old daughter, Jecaida. They were killed in a shooting on Peter Road in Springfield on March 21. According to reports, Kalicharan was linked to drug dealing and gang activity. Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the incident should send a stern warning to criminals.

“We have been having a challenge of shootings and drug-related crimes in KZN and these suspects are believed to be part of the syndicate who have been operating in Durban and surrounding areas. Good work to the team, but there is more that still needs to be done.” Cele revealed that one of the suspects who was killed was the son of a former policeman and had been involved in criminal activities with his father. “A lot of money and drugs have been found at this scene.This is not the end, it tells us we need to work harder to make this place clean.”

A source from law enforcement, who did want to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media, told The Mercury that drug dealing was a major cause of the mass shootings taking place. “The issue is that drugs are so easily available to buy. It’s also our young kids that are involved in the selling of drugs, it’s an unending battle as police are targeted for trying to stop young children from selling drugs.” EThekwini Cluster community policing forum chairperson Imtiaz Syed said that brazen shootings and turf wars that were ongoing in the city and the province were a great cause for concern.