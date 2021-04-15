Six trucks hijacked and used to block roads during a protest

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Angry residents in Empangeni embarked on a protest on Thursday morning and closed a number or roads with burning tyres, trucks and rocks. The roads were blocked since yesterday and had not yet been cleared by 2pm on Thursday afternoon It is alleged that the community are demanding jobs from a company based in the area. According to the KZN provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the community began with their protest action on Wednesday afternoon and continued on Thursday morning. Gwala said that the protesters blockaded the R34 road with burning tyres.

She said that they also hijacked six trucks and used those trucks to block the road.

“They also stole diesel from the trucks. Charges of public violence, carjacking and theft have been opened for investigation at Empangeni SAPS,” says Gwala.

She said that the road was still closed.

“Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Public order police and local police are at the scene to monitor and stabilise the situation,” adds Gwala.

It is alleged that the protest action began after the community and the company management reached a deadlock on some of the grievances noted in the memorandum.

More updates to follow.