Sixteen injured as taxi and bakkie collide on the N2 on KZN’s North Coast

Durban - A head-on collision on the N2 near Zinkwazi on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday left 16 people injured, including two children. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said that after 3pm on Sunday IPSS Medical and IPSS Search and Rescue responded to a head-on collision on the N2 near Zinkwazi.

Meyrick said when members arrived on the scene, they found that a bakkie and a taxi had collided. He said 16 people were injured, including two children aged 8 and 13. “Among the injured were four patients who had sustained critical injuries, including two children. The critically injured were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical advanced life support before being rushed to a nearby facility for further care,” said Meyrick. He said the remaining 12 patients were transported by IPSS and other services to various facilities for further care.

“Thank you to all services, KwaDukuza (KDM) Fire Department and the SAPS for the great work on scene,” he said. Sixteen people were injured in an accident involving a bakkie and a taxi on the N2 on the KZN north coast on Sunday. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue.