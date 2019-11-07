In July, the city said the SkyCar, a popular tourist attraction at the stadium, had undergone an inspection and a final inspection, and system testing had to be completed.
At the time, the SkyCar had not been in use since October last year because it had been waiting for spare parts from Switzerland.
The city had said a full report would be tabled before the municipality’s executive council detailing the extent of the overhaul and parts required.
Responding to questions from The Mercury this week, the municipality’s acting head of communications, Mandla Nsele, said that looking at the given timeline, it was not anticipated that the SkyCar would be operational in time for the festive season.