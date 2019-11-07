SkyCar’s operations still up in the air









The SkyCar at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban has been out of use for more than a year. Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency (ANA) Durban - eThekwini Municipality says the Moses Mabhida Stadium’s SkyCar, which has been out of use for more than a year, will not be operational this festive season. In July, the city said the SkyCar, a popular tourist attraction at the stadium, had undergone an inspection and a final inspection, and system testing had to be completed. At the time, the SkyCar had not been in use since October last year because it had been waiting for spare parts from Switzerland. The city had said a full report would be tabled before the municipality’s executive council detailing the extent of the overhaul and parts required. Responding to questions from The Mercury this week, the municipality’s acting head of communications, Mandla Nsele, said that looking at the given timeline, it was not anticipated that the SkyCar would be operational in time for the festive season.

He said the first phase of the repair plan, which included the inspection of the SkyCar, had been finalised and management at the stadium were given the report regarding what repairs needed to be undertaken.

“The second phase includes following the city’s internal supply chain management process to undertake the necessary repairs. However, there are other amenities that are up and running. The stadium’s swing is fully operational,” he said.

Another blight on the tourism front are the ongoing issues with the Rachel Finlayson swimming pool on the beachfront. The salt-water pool underwent rehabilitation in August 2015 and since then has yet to be fully opened to the public.

Nsele said the pool was recently opened, but solely for test purposes.

“After those tests, it was found that there were no faults. The city has now closed it to allow a process of laying pipes that will channel water from the ocean into the pool,” he said.

Nsele said they did not foresee any hurdles preventing the pool from being fully operational during the festive season.

Yogis Govender, a DA exco member in eThekwini, said despite several calls for reports on the SkyCar and the upgrade and maintenance of Moses Mabhida Stadium, there “appears to be no accountability or urgency to report on progress”.

“The community suffers as officials are allowed to evade accounting to exco, or alternatively to the respective committees.”

She added that Rachel Finlayson pool remained in an unpleasant state and was barely usable despite the R8million injection for its rehabilitation.

The Mercury