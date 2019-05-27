DURBAN - It's all systems go for the 2019 “I Can Dream” Newcastle Air Show which takes place at Newcastle Airport on Saturday. Since the show first started nine years ago, the theme has been “I Can Dream”.

“The reason is that people can dream to become pilots, or dream that they'll also one day have the opportunity to fly in an aircraft.

“About 95% of the local Amajuba community have never flown in an aircraft, while 80% have never seen a Boeing or an Airbus up close,” said Johan Pieters, one of the organisers.

Driving forces behind this year's event are the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs of KwaZulu-Natal and KwaZulu-Natal Tourism, with event organisation handled by the Champ Group of Companies led by Johan Pieters and Christo van der Vyver.

A bonus for visitors this year is that there will be no entrance fee.

“We had a look at the economic situation of the district and the country, and together with our sponsors decided to make it a free air show for 2019,” said Pieters.

The show will open at 10.30am with a spectacular Airbus A320 display. For adrenaline junkies, all the action will be found in the sky and visitors can look forward to a fun-filled day with acts from South Africa's top aerobatic teams.

The SAAF will be out in full force and visitors will have a chance to see the SAAF Silver Falcons, fighter jet action with the Gripen, and watch as a SAAF Oryx helicopter is put through its paces.

For car-crazy visitors, there will be hot rods on display, as well as a car and plane race.

