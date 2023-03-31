Sky’s the limit for 10-year-old Durban girl who received her black belt in karate

Durban – Through hard work and dedication, a 10-year-old girl from Durban has quickly moved up the ranks and reached expert level in the Kyokushin Kai style of karate by receiving her black belt. Khiyara Maria Seedat was awarded her black belt at Jogie’s Dojo, in Greenwood Park, on March 19.

She was graded by three experienced martial artists, Kancho Alex Tebutt (10th Dan Karate Grand Master), Shihan Abdul Latiff Jogie (7th Dan Karate Master) and her father and Shihan Ahmed Shaheen Seedat (5th Dan Karate Master), who received his black belt at the age of 22. The grading involved a two-hour written exam on March 17, on the history of Kyokushin karate, Japanese terminology, refereeing coursework and different karate techniques in Japanese.

Khiyara Maria Seedat with Abdul Latiff Jogie, Alex Tebutt and her father, Ahmed Shaheen Seedat. Picture: Supplied Khiyara Maria said that on March 18 she completed an intensive stamina test, which involved physical exercises such as knuckle push-ups on concrete in a handstand position. “I had to show my fighting techniques on a punching bag, answer oral questions in Japanese and follow instructions in Japanese. I also had to fight kumite (freestyle fighting in martial arts).”

She said she was also tested on her katas (form) and had to break three tiles. Reflecting on her achievement, she said: “I feel great and I have so much to thank my parents, my instructors Shihan Jogie and my father Shihan Shaheen and friends for, but I know that God gave me the power, strength and wisdom to do this and without God I have nothing.” The 10-year-old hopes to participate in the South African Karate and Kickboxing Championships in Johannesburg in May.

“Beyond 2023, I would like to instruct females at the dojo. Hopefully I will be fit enough to continue karate for the rest of my life. “I also would like to have the opportunity of participating in an international world karate tournament and, God willing, I will become a Sosai one day (10th Dan Karate Grand Master).” Khiyara Maria said the discipline she had learnt from karate applied to her everyday life.

Her father introduced her to the sport when she was just 16 months old. He said that at the age of 3, she won the under-5 category in bow kata and the kumite, at the South African Karate and Kickboxing Championship, becoming “the youngest in South Africa to win the championship in her category”.

Khiyara Maria Seedat with her father Ahmed Shaheen Seedat. Picture: Supplied. “I am deeply thankful to God Almighty for Khiyara Maria’s successes. My wife Laila and I are extremely delighted and proud of her. She is to my wife and I a shining star and our little karate princess,” he said. The youngster is a pupil at Al Falaah College in Durban.