Durban - The family of a Durban University of Technology student who was shot dead during protests earlier this year is unhappy with the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) decision not to prosecute two security guards who were involved in the incident. The NPA confirmed to The Mercury that it had decided not to prosecute the Excellent Security Services guards as there was insufficient evidence to prove a murder charge.

Instead, an inquest would be conducted into the death of Mlungisi Madonsela.

The third-year business administration student from Jozini in north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal was killed during a student protest on February5.

Mlungisi’s mother, Zodwa Madonsela, said the family was very hurt that there would be no prosecution.

“What is really sad is that justice will not be served for my son,” she said.

She added that the authorities had said that Madonsela had been hit by a stray bullet fired by one of the guards.

The security guards were armed with live ammunition, as they had been hired by the university to protect students from muggings along the perimeter of the university.

Zodwa said: “This just shows us that if you do not have money in South Africa, you are treated as nothing.

“What is really sad is that I lost a son and nothing is being done about it,” she said

She added that there are a lot of questions that needed to be answered, and that the family would like to take the matter further but did not have funds to do so.

“We would like to see justice being served for him.

“I appeal to anyone who might be able to assist us in taking the matter forward, to help us,” she added.

At the time of the incident, it was reported that 20-year-old Madonsela was part of a group of about 30 students armed with bricks and rocks who tried to storm an administration building to gain access to the institution.

The Student Representative Council at DUT, led by the EFF Student Command, said they were planning to march to City Hall to call for justice for Madonsela.

The SRC treasurer, Musa Mbonambi, said they were not happy with the outcome of the investigation.

“We are deeply hurt about this. We want justice for Mlungisi and we are going to make sure that we fight till the authorities hear us. We are going to have a mass march to City Hall when the university reopens,” she said.

