Slain Tongaat taxi boss' wife killed in ambush









Nokubonga Mthembu was shot dead in Tongaat at the weekend. Picture: Supplied Durban - Tongaat police are investigating a case of murder after a woman was gunned down in Hambanathi, Tongaat, on Sunday afternoon. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 49-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds to her body. Nokubonga Mthembu is believed to be the wife of Bongani Mthembu, a taxi boss who was also killed recently. According to a relative, Mthembu told him that she was going to visit her sister in one of the townships in Tongaat when she received a call from an unknown person telling her to rush back to her house. “She told me that she was going to pay a visit to her sister's house. On her way to visit her sister, she received a call saying that she must rush back to the house,” he said.

The man said he believed the shooter contacted Mthembu and told her to return home.

"We counted about 48 bullets in and around the body. She was shot 19 times," he said.

He described Mthembu as a person who loved her family and never harmed anyone.

“It is so sad that last year 1 February her husband was shot and this year it is her,” he added.

She will be buried in Tongaat this coming Saturday.

Tongaat Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Nazir Sadack they are concerned about the murder.

“A number of gunshots were fired on her. She lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the embankment,” Sadack said.

Sadack said the CPF met with station commander and discussed how they were going to resolve the violence in the area.

The Mercury