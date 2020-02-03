Durban - Tongaat police are investigating a case of murder after a woman was gunned down in Hambanathi, Tongaat, on Sunday afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 49-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds to her body.
Nokubonga Mthembu is believed to be the wife of Bongani Mthembu, a taxi boss who was also killed recently.
According to a relative, Mthembu told him that she was going to visit her sister in one of the townships in Tongaat when she received a call from an unknown person telling her to rush back to her house.
“She told me that she was going to pay a visit to her sister's house. On her way to visit her sister, she received a call saying that she must rush back to the house,” he said.