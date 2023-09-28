Slain woman found near primary school in uMlazi

Durban - The body of a 24-year-old woman, with stab wounds, was found outside a primary school in Q-section, in uMlazi on Wednesday. The body was found by pupils as they were walking to school.

Muzi Biyase, chairperson of the community police forum (CPF) and the school governing body, said he received a phone call from the school security guard who told him to come to the school. “The security guard told me that he was called by the pupils about the body lying below a small bush. “Upon my arrival with other CPF members, we saw that the young female was naked and there was blood. We covered her with a towel. We also found a cap, jacket and pants.”

He said the children were traumatised. “There is a lot of criminal activities happening in our area which makes it hard to fight crime but we are doing all we can,” he said. Asanda Mlaba, a community member, said they suspected the crime had taken place elsewhere and the body was left in the area. “The woman is badly injured. It is hurtful to see her in that state as I am a woman and I now fear for my life,” she said.