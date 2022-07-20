Slates for upcoming KZN conference demonstrate divisions in the ANC - analysts

Durban – Political analysts say the emergence of five slates ahead of ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference demonstrates the divisions among the rank and file, and the difficulties in enforcing unity.
With the conference just 48 hours away, the names of current provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Siboniso Duma, Sandile Zungu and Nhlanhla Ngidi are circulating on social media platforms for the top post.
University of KwaZulu-Natal lecturer and political analyst Siyabonga Ntombela said on Wednesday that while ANC members had the right to choose their preferred candidates for any leadership position, the number of slates currently circulating showed a deeper problem for the governing party.
“The fact that you have five people contesting for the position of chairperson should tell you something, namely that everyone thinks they are suitable for the position. No one is considering declining – which is an option that they have,” said Ntombela.
He questioned whether the ANC still had the ability to introspect, to ensure that proper candidates made it to the leadership positions.
“There is no such thing as unity in the ANC at the moment. It is a failed project from the national to the provincial and regional levels,” said Ntombela.
He concluded that the elective conference would serve as a litmus test on where the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was headed.
In a recent interview on Ukhozi FM, another analyst, Professor Bheki Mngomezulu, made a similar observation about the emergence of many slates, arguing that a commitment to serving the people had given way to individual interests in the governing party.
He said many ANC members saw positions as a means to accessing power, especially in government.
The elective conference will be held at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban from July 22 to 24.