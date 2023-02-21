Smaller parties in eThekwini, who are working with the ANC, to discuss changes in committees

Durban - The bloc of smaller parties working with the ANC to govern the eThekwini Municipality is to meet this week after rumblings among them over the allocation of chairperson positions for key committees in the City. Members of the bloc expressed frustration after the announcement by the ANC last week on the reconfiguration of the committees in the municipality.

The members said the bloc was not properly informed. Messages have also been circulated raising concerns about the chairperson appointed for the Human Settlement and Infrastructure services committee (HSI), with some members feeling the position should have been retained by the bloc. The ANC announced that deputy mayor Zandile Myeni, of the NFP, which is among the bloc of parties, had been appointed as chairperson of the Emergency Services Committee.

It also announced that EFF councillor Thabane Miya would chair the HSI committee. Some of the services that fell under this committee – water, electricity and Durban Solid Waste – have been moved to the Economic Development and Planning Committee. One of the messages “The Mercury” has seen said: “Leadership. We read about restructuring of council committees and allocation of chairs to EFF in the media. This is unacceptable. Has the ANC leadership met with the bloc to discuss these things? If not, we are being taken for granted.”

Another reads, “I think we must have a bloc meeting next week so we can address some of the paramount issues. According to my knowledge, the deputy chair of HSI belongs to the bloc. Thanks.” Councillor Lwazi Nkomeni of the ATM, which is a member of the bloc, said the leadership of the bloc had been engaged by the ANC on the allocation of the committees. “The allocation was made at a meeting at 8pm the night before, and the ANC announced that decision – but before we could inform the members of the bloc.

“The meeting that is being called is to address that issue,” he said. Nkomeni said the bloc was still going to engage with the ANC because it was not satisfied with the allocation of the post. “We got 70% of the things that we had wanted – there was another thing that is still outstanding.”

Asked whether the chairmanship of the HSI committee was the issue, Nkomeni declined to comment. He said he would not speak about the outstanding issue as they were still looking to engage with the ANC and he would not want to undermine anyone who had been appointed. Nkomeni also spoke about the relationship between the ANC and the EFF, saying this had not left the bloc feeling insecure. He said they understood that the aim was to bring stability to the province as a whole.

Nkomeni said the members of the bloc had no intention of being a stumbling block to stability or service delivery. “The ANC told us that the relationship with the EFF will bring stability, not just in eThekwini but throughout the province as they will be working with the EFF in areas like Nongoma and others,” he said. African Democratic Change (ADeC) councillor Visvin Reddy said: “As ADeC (which is also part of the bloc) we are against the token appointment of councillors serving in key positions in the municipality.

“We go further, as ADeC, to seek assurances that whoever is appointed is an experienced councillor that understands his role.” ANC spokesperson in the eThekwini region, Mlondi Mkhize, said the parties they had been engaging with had found common ground. Meanwhile, former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla addressed his supporters on Facebook at the weekend and warned opposition parties against working with the ANC.