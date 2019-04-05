The KwaDukuza Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is clamping down on electricity theft that is costing the council more than R100 million a year. File picture: Masi Losi/ANA

DURBAN - The KwaDukuza Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is clamping down on electricity theft that is costing the council more than R100 million a year. The municipality announced it had budgeted R15m to launch a new smart-meter project at the beginning of the financial year in July to combat losses caused by electricity theft.

KwaDukuza municipality spokesperson Sipho Mkhize estimated that the council was losing close to R109m a year, primarily because of theft when customers tampered with meters, and due to faults.

“We are still investigating what kind of smart meter we will install. There are several brands available. We are looking to install one that will be sensitive to tampering so that if someone tries to tamper with it, it will switch off and only an authorised official from the municipality can switch it back on.

“We want a meter that will detect irregular electricity usage in a house and report back to the municipality, allowing the officials to detect whether the usage was in order,” said Mkhize.

Mkhize said electricity losses were of serious concern to the council and targeted interventions were needed.

“We will be starting with big businesses and estates on this pilot project, not because they are the biggest culprits, but because they are the biggest consumers. This will also give the council an opportunity to identify and fix potential technical problems in the pilot phase.”

He said the money that could be saved from the losses would be invested in infrastructure such as roads and service delivery and in assisting indigent residents.

DA councillor Madhun Sing said the project was the right way to go, but was concerned it could still be sabotaged. “There are two areas of losses; it’s the technical losses that happen because of poorly maintained infrastructure and the illegal connections.”

He said it was important for the council to strengthen its enforcement in dealing with illegal connections.

THE MERCURY