Smooth sailing for voters in Merebank. Picture: Karen Singh

Durban - Voting at the Settlers Primary school voting station in Merebank was smooth sailing for voters and officials.

Geetha Pillay, the IEC presiding officer, said there had been an “excellent flow” of people since the station opened at 7am.



“We have had no issues and everything is flowing and running smoothly,” said Pillay.



Warrant Officer van Niekerk, who was monitoring the station, said SAPS have everything under control.



“Everything is in order. Voting is calm and peaceful and we are not expecting any problems,” he said.



Van Niekerk said from his experience this election is quieter than previous elections.



“We are expecting over 2000 voters and as of midday 400 people have cast their votes,” he said.

Warrant Officer van Niekerk,who was keeping a watchful eye at the Settlers Primary voting station, said "everything is in order and we are not expecting any problems." @IOL @TheMercurySA #Elections2019 #MzansiVotes #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/HYH7SlQnql — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) May 8, 2019



Rani Chetty, 55, arrived at the voting station with her three sisters.



She said she wants a “better president who will do better things for us.”



“We want better jobs, housing and schools for our children,” said Chetty.



Another issue according to Chetty is drugs and crime in Merebank.



“Most importantly, we don't want drugs in our community because it leads to theft, murder and rape,” she said.



36-year-old Matthew Govender, who was wearing an ANC t-shirt said he feels that there has been a lot of change in South Africa.



“When my children go to school they don't see other children in terms of race but see their classmates as classmates,” said Govender.



Govender said there are areas, like corruption that the government needs to address but he feels that the country needs to unify for things to change.



“We as South Africans are always fighting against each other. We need to work together and use the money to make our lives better,” he said.

A man wearing ANC clothing thanked people for voting ANC as they entered Settlers Primary School voting station in Merebank @IOL @TheMercurySA #Elections2019 #MzansiVotes #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/5v90mLwdIC — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) May 8, 2019

