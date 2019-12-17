Durban - A four-metre long pregnant female python was rescued from a den under the stairs of a deck at the Zimbali Eco Estate recently.
According to Durban snake catcher, Nick Evans, the snake weighed in at a cool 33.1 kilograms and was “ready to pop any minute”.
Evans said the snake had been seen basking on the deck which caused some uneasiness amongst residents.
“Plus, it sounded like she had eggs and that she was basking to keep them warm. The thought of having dozens of baby pythons - which are harmless - didn't appeal to the neighbourhood,” he said.
Evan said the snake had made a den under the stairs.