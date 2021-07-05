Snake fundi Nick Evans escapes injury during tricky black mamba rescue

DURBAN – Snake rescuer Nick Evans nearly injured his back while catching a young black mamba in the Carrington Heights area near Glenwood last week. In a Facebook post last Thursday, Evans said he was with his friend Andrew Dorning when he received a call from a resident that there was a black mamba in his yard.

He said that when they arrived he was pleased to discover that the resident had been watching the snake, as it had been moving. “I was not pleased, though, to see that it was in a thick cluster of trees. The resident pointed it out to me. It was a young black mamba, spread out on a palm leaf. The youngsters, I find, are more tricky to catch.” Evans had to go into the neighbours’ yard to catch the snake. Both properties had excitable dogs that were locked away until the mamba was caught.

“The mamba was a few metres up on the palm leaf, and still on the move. I asked for a ladder, but when I saw it moving, I quickly climbed up the tree next to the palm. I could just reach and grab the mamba with my tongs, as it tried climbing. I didn't have a good grip, I had it near the tail.” Dorning was forced to get another pair of tongs. Evans was able to correct his grip and he was able to secure the mamba’s head. “I pulled it closer to me to secure with my hand, but it was just out of reach! It was a frustrating moment to say the least. Fortunately, Dorning could just reach it with his tongs, and got a grip on the body, as I released the head.

Dorning calmly brought the mamba down as Evans quickly climbed down the tree to pin the snake down. However, in his rush to get down the tree, Evans lost his footing and fell. He joked that he was lucky to have fallen on his butt. “I wasn't too high up but I landed on a staircase railing below, which, if I landed on my back, would have been a big problem.

“Adrenaline was going, so I didn't feel any pain – my focus was on the mamba! The more I think about it, the more I realise how lucky I was,” he said. Dorning, Evans said, had held the mamba on the ground with his tongs until Evans was able to pin the snake down and get a hold of it in his hands. The young mamba measured 1.2m to 1.4m.

Nick Evans catches young black mamba that measures about 1.2m in the Carrington Heights area near Glenwood. Picture: Nick Evans via Facebook.