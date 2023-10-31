Snow falls over KZN as exams begin

Durban - The weather is expected to improve towards the end of the week after temperatures plummeted and a yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive snow was issued by the SA Weather Service (Saws) over the extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Saws forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said the yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive snowfall over the extreme western parts of KZN and the eastern Free State was valid until this morning in uThukela and aMajuba municipalities; in the Drakensberg in Underberg, Giants Castle, the Royal Natal National Park and Harrismith.

“We do expect the snow to sit in for the rest of the night until tomorrow morning (Tuesday). The warning will be valid for this period. Because of the low temperatures there may still be patches of snow tomorrow,” he said. Dlamini said very cold temperatures, under 10ºC, were recorded at Van Reenen’s Pass, Royal Natal, Giants Castle and Ladysmith yesterday. He added that rain is expected today and tomorrow in parts of the province.

“There will be a bit of relief on Thursday and Friday with no rain expected. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunder showers expected on Saturday and Sunday,” said Dlamini. The matric class of 2023 started their final exams yesterday with English paper 1 and there were no reports of the weather affecting either the morning or afternoon sessions, according to provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi. “We are hopeful that the inclement weather will not disturb the exams. We also hope that the predicted rain falls overnight and that the pupils will be able to go to school in the morning to write their exams,” he said.

Mahlambi added that eight of the more than 40 schools that were damaged in last week’s storms were high schools. “Teams worked around the clock to install mobile classrooms at some schools while others were able to utilise parts of the schools that were not damaged,” he said. National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) spokesperson Thirona Moodley, said the union was confident that the department was prepared to administer the exams irrespective of weather conditions.

“They have vehicles on stand-by to deliver papers during difficult weather conditions. Our learners must be assured that there will be no interruptions to the exams due to weather,” she said. Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said by midday yesterday, snowfall had subsided along the N3 Toll Route. “N3TC Route Services have completed the brine application along Van Reenen’s Pass to prevent the formation of ice, and slippery road surfaces.”

However, N3TC warned motorists to be prepared for cold weather. “Make provision for warm clothes and blankets, water, food and basic medical supplies in your vehicle should unexpected delays or emergencies occur.” The KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs said disaster response teams were on high alert.