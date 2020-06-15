Snow predicted for parts of Gauteng while rest of SA will feel the chill

Durban - Snow is expected for parts of Gauteng and other areas this week. According to the South African Weather Services, the cold weather that gripped parts of South African during the past few days is expected to continue this week over the central eastern parts of SA, where it is expected to get worse. SAWS said the icy temperatures along with cloudy conditions and rainfall have been predicted from Tuesday until Thursday over the North West, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and parts of Limpopo.

⚠️ Cloudy, showery and cold conditions expected over Gauteng, North West, eastern and northern Free State, Mpumalanga, northern and western KZN from tomorrow (Tuesday 16 June 2020). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 15, 2020

⚠️ Further worsening of the already cold weather conditions forecasted for Gauteng, Free State, North West, Mpumalanga and parts of KwaZulu Natal from tomorrow Tuesday (16 June 2020) until Thursday. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 15, 2020

"The cause of these extreme conditions is the cut off low system which will be situated over the Free State on Tuesday and Wednesday and then moving slowly north-eastwards by Thursday."

"Furthermore as a result of this weather system, heavy rains which could lead to localised flooding are expected to fall on the north coast of KZN into southern Mozambique on Wednesday and Thursday," SAWS said.

The cold weather is expected to make its way out of SA by Friday with temperatures improving into the high teens and low twenties from the weekend.

Meanwhile, a high fire danger warning has been issued for the Northern Cape coast.

Dust and sandstorms are expected to reduce visibility along the NC coastline on Wednesday and Thursday.

Strong and gusty winds have been predicted for parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Mercury