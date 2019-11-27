Social Development MEC hires 180 social workers to tackle gender-based violence









KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza speaks with a resident, Agnes Dobha, during the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, in Izingolweni outside Port Shepstone yesterday. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency(ANA) Durban - About 180 social workers to tackle gender-based violence (GBV) will be employed in KwaZulu-Natal and are expected to start working in January. This was confirmed by the provincial MEC for social development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, yesterday during the launch of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children in KwaMphelelwa, Izingolweni, outside Port Shepstone. Women and men came out in numbers from various parts of the area to be part of the launch. Khoza said the social workers would be deployed in various hot spots around the province where there were high numbers of cases of gender-based violence. She said that in areas under Ugu Districts Municipality alone, there were more than 200 reported cases of abuse that were being investigated.

“We can’t keep quiet about this type of abuse, it’s vital that the community report culprits to the police so that they will be arrested.

“We want to have social workers who are well-trained in handling these types of issues and able to assist victims,” said Khoza.

She said government had decided to declare war on violence against women and children.

Khoza, together with other stakeholders, visited the local taxi rank to seek support and partnership in fighting the problem.

She said several cases of gender-based violence were being withdrawn by victims due to pressure from their families.

“Families just make up an agreement, which ends up damaging the victim and leaving her with unbearable scars.

“That needs to stop. Perpetrators need to be brought to book and justice must be served for the victim,” she added.

Resident Zimiphi Masuku said she had been attacked at her home more than four times as she lived alone.

The 62-year-old said she was living in fear after hearing several cases where elderly people were attacked.

Traditional leader Inkosi Mxolisi Xolo said the community was facing serious issues as in less than a year, more than four people had gone missing and they were yet to be found.

“In this area, a child went missing for more than five months and was found dead in the bush. We appeal to the community to protect women and children,” said Xolo.





The Mercury