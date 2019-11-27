This was confirmed by the provincial MEC for social development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, yesterday during the launch of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children in KwaMphelelwa, Izingolweni, outside Port Shepstone.
Women and men came out in numbers from various parts of the area to be part of the launch.
Khoza said the social workers would be deployed in various hot spots around the province where there were high numbers of cases of gender-based violence.
She said that in areas under Ugu Districts Municipality alone, there were more than 200 reported cases of abuse that were being investigated.