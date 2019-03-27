File image.

DURBAN - Ethekwini Municipality has set aside R500000 to conduct a feasibility study and to register an organisation that will address social ills such as drug abuse and homelessness in the city. However, the DA questioned the spending, saying the R500000 is “too little, too late”.

DA councillor Nicole Graham said the city has been facing a “full-blown” homelessness and drugs crisis for more than five years.

She said she found it “incredibly concerning” that the municipality was only now attempting to set up a group that would assist in dealing with social ills in the city. Even more worrying, she said, was that R500000 was needed to set up the initiative and not for “actual help” for those in need.

“This crisis has been ravaging the city for a while now. This is simply an inadequate response and the city doesn’t seem to have a grasp on the situation,” Graham said.

According to a document brought before the city executive committee yesterday, the head of Safer Cities will drive the initiative.

The report stated that Safer Cities would assist in advancing collaboration between the municipality, other spheres of government and non-state parties to implement the programmes.

The funds, which have been approved, will be provided to Safer Cities to fund the activities such as a feasibility study, due diligence-related activities and registration, in line with legal provision and requirements.

Following the discussion, the DA councillors supported the report, but made it clear that they were not satisfied with the vagueness of the report.

Deputy mayor Fawzia Peer admitted that the Safer Cities unit received minimal funding, adding that setting up rehabilitation facilities and shelters cost more money than the unit could afford.

She said the need for a “Special Purpose Vehicle” arose after the municipality attended a workshop with other stakeholders to discuss homelessness, drug abuse, women and children abuse in the city.

“We had this workshop and from there, a group of bank managers and businesspeople approached us and said they were willing to give us funding for programmes to tackle social ills. However, they needed us to set up and register this special purpose mechanism that would control the allocation of funds and programmes.”

Peer told councillors that tackling social ills in the city “was not an overnight thing”.

THE MERCURY