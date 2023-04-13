Social media debate on Durban Funworld closure, many call for a revamp of the amusement park

Durban - The impending closure of Durban Funworld has seen many people taking to social media to express their disappointment and offer wide-ranging suggestions on what should be done to preserve the amusement park. The amusement park, which is set to close on May 1, has been a major talking point across the public arena, ranging from radio shows to television news, since confirmation of its closure by owner Nic Steyn and eThekwini Municipality last week.

Many people have fondly recalled their visits to the facility, with some suggesting that measures needed to be undertaken to save it. “In my opinion, revamp the place. When I was much younger that was my favourite place. Instead of spending millions on things that cannot turn a profit I say revamp and let the locals and tourists enjoy the Durban beachfront again. After all, Funworld is part of the Golden Mile,” said one user. Another user recalled how the amusement park had been his favourite spot as a child but the area had become unsafe over the years, making it risky to walk around at night.

Other social-media users expressed the belief that Funworld had the potential to generate revenue as a tourist attraction. “Please someone buy it and just upgrade! Would so love for my sons to spend more time there like I had as a child. Love this place. Thank you for all the memories I had with my late mom as a little girl. Cherished place for so many,” said another. Steyn said he had been overwhelmed by the response from the public over the past days, saying while he knew that the amusement park had been a popular spot, he had little knowledge of the impact it had had.