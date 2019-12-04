Social media 'influencer' accused of running a scam









Themba Rumbu is facing allegations of fraud, for allegedly orchestrating an online scam, collecting thousands of rands. Picture: Twitter Durban - A social media influencer, who claimed to be a cousin of East London sangoma, Anele Hoyana, who was murdered by farmer Fritz Joubert, is facing allegations of fraud, for allegedly orchestrating an online scam, collecting thousands of rands. Themba Rumbu had shared the videos of Joubert violently assaulting Hoyana, who died as a result of the attack, on social media. However, Hoyana’s family said they did not know Rumbu and he had no authority to speak for the family. When Rumbu’s posts went viral, it led to questions about an online fundraising campaign that he allegedly set up for an 89-year-old uMhlathuze woman, Khakho Nxumalo, which raised more than R87000. However, the Department of Human Settlements said Rumbu was not involved in any part of the building, furnishing and handover of the house to Nxumalo and they were not aware of the fundraising campaign.

Rumbu has a Twitter following of more than 40000 people, including Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.





He claims to be a Fort Beaufort, Eastern Cape, resident and a University of the Free State student.

The Department of Human Settlements has called for an investigation into Rumbu’s dealings.

It has also warned residents to verify if fundraising ventures were real, before parting with their hard-earned cash.

Human Settlements spokesperson, Mbulelo Baloyi, said the apparent scam regarding the fundraising campaign for Nxumalo was brought to their attention on Monday, after a journalist called to ask if Rumbu had been involved in the project.

Baloyi said the department was made aware of Nxumalo’s situation, and MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Neliswa Nkonyeni gave the go-ahead for a house to be built for her. He said work began in June and, by July, the house was almost completed.

“The City of uMhlathuze donated the furniture, including a new refrigerator, kitchen cupboards and curtains, while the KZN Human Settlements Department donated two sets of double beds for the two bedrooms, floor mats and a kitchenette, consisting of a table and four chairs. KZN Social Development, courtesy of MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, donated school uniforms for Gogo’s grandchildren. Social relief was also donated, as well as a walking stick and blankets,” he said.

The house was officially handed over to Nxumalo on August 27.

Baloyi said it was sad that there were people who sought to fleece residents out of their money.

He said they have approached their legal department to look into the account and Rumbu.

UMhlathuze Municpality spokesperson, Mdu Ncalane, said they were also investigating the matter.

“We are appealing for Rumbu to come forward and speak to us,failing which the law will have to take its course,” Ncalane said.

Rumbu’s lawyer, Amukelane Baloyi, declined to comment on the allegations levelled against his client. He said a full statement would be issued in due course.

The Mercury