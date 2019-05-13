File picture

DURBAN - The Labour Department has issued a warning to the public to beware of a scam on social media promising a payout of R30 000. Labour Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said the scammers had created a fake department website.

Thejane said members of the public were asked to check if their names appeared on the list of those entitled to withdraw these funds.

“The fake website says ‘workers who have worked between 1990 and 2019 have the right to withdraw R30 000 from the Ministry of Labor (sic) and Social Security of South Africa’,” he said.

Thejane also warned that the country has no “Ministry of Labor and Social Security”.

“The Labour Department has not asked anyone to come forward to receive any so-called benefits and will never do so,” he said.

He emphasised that the department’s work was conducted in its 125 offices across the country.

“When in doubt, visit the provincial offices or labour centres to seek information,” said Thejane.

Thejane added that there was no list of names of people who had a right to withdraw funds from the government of South Africa.

Thejane added that the department’s services were also offered free of charge.

Avbob Mutual Assurance Society also warned the public about a jobs-for-cash scam circulating on social media.

Avbob spokesperson Marius du Plessis said a syndicate pretending to be Avbob’s human resources department was using a Gmail account to recruit South African citizens for jobs in return for a fee.

“Please note that this is a scam. Avbob has not advertised such posts and the company would never request applicants to pay a fee for any job posts or competence tests,” said Du Plessis.

He said Avbob was investigating and would be taking the necessary steps to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended.

“We are calling on all members of the social media community to refrain from sharing or referring anyone to these posts,” said Du Plessis.

Du Plessis added that the company would only advertise vacancies on Avbob’s official platforms.

“Under no circumstances should people make payment for any vacancies claiming to be from Avbob,” he said.

THE MERCURY